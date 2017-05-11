ABM Knowledgeware's board meeting on May 20, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) and 29 (1) (e) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation 2015, we hereby inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday, 20th May, 2017, at 4.00 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company at ABM House, Plot No. 268, Linking Road, Bandra (West), Mumbai 400 050, to consider and take on record the Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2017 and to consider the recommendation of final dividend, if any.Source : BSE