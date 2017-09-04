ABM Knowledgeware's board meeting on September 12, 2017

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 (1) (a) of SEBI Listing Regulations 2015 (LODR), we hereby inform that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 12th September, 2017, at 5.00 p.m. at the Registered office of the Company at ABM House, Plot No. 268, Linking Road, Bandra (West), Mumbai 400 050, to consider and take on record the Unaudited Financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2017.Source : BSE