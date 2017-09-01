Abhishek Infra: Outcome of board meeting

1. Un - Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.20172. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.20173. 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders will be held on Friday, 29th day of September, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. at Sai Anupama Family Restaurant and Banquet Halls, Padmavathi Towers, Near Nizampet X Roads, Kukatpally, Hyderabad-500072, Telangana.4. Closure of the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books from Saturday, the 23rd September, 2017 to Friday, 29th September, 2017 (both days inclusive).5. Appointment of M/s Vivek Surana & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, Hyderabad as Scrutinizer for conducting the e-voting process for AGM.6. E- Voting Period begins on 26.09.2017 and ends on 28.09.2017.Source : BSE