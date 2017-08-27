Abhishek Infra's board meeting held on August 28, 2017

Sub: Postponement of Board MeetingRef: Our Company's letter dated 22.08.2017With reference to the subject cited, this is to inform the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Abhishek Infraventures Limited which was scheduled to be held on Monday, 28.08.2017 at 2.00 p.m.at the registered office of the company has been postponed to Thursday, 31.08.2017 at 2.00 p.m. to consider the following:1. Un - Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.20172. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.20173. Date of Annual General Meeting for the year 2016-174. Notice, Board's Report for the year 2016-175. Any other business with the permission of the Chair.Source : BSE