Abhinav Leasing's board meeting on May 29, 2017

Pursuant to the regulation 29 of the SEBI ( Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements ) Regulations , 2015 this is to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday the 29th day of May, 2017 to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2017. It is further inform you that, pursuant to SEBI ( Prohibition of Insider Trading ) Regulation, 2015 the Trading window for dealing in securities of the company will remain close from May 20, 2017 till the expiry of 48 hrs from the conclusion of Board Meeting held on 29.05.2017 (As per Company Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading.)Source : BSE