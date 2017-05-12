May 12, 2017 12:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Abhijit Trading: Outcome of board meeting
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., on Friday, 12th May, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. have to appoint Mr. Noor Mohammad as a Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company. w.e.f 1st May, 2017.
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., on Friday, 12th May, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. have to appoint Mr. Noor Mohammad as a Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company. w.e.f 1st May, 2017.Source : BSE