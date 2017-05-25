ABC India: Outcome of board meeting

The Board of Directors has duly approved Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2017, Audited Annual Accounts for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2017, re-appointed Shri Ashish Agarwal as Managing Director of the Company for a period of 3 years w.e.f. 01.08.2017 and re-appointed Shri Anand Kumar Agarwal as Executive Chairman of the Company for a period of 3 years w.e.f. 01.09.2017 in its meeting held today i.e 25th May, 2017.Source : BSE