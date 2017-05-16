App
May 16, 2017 04:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ABC Bearings' board meeting on May 24, 2017

ABC Bearings Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2017, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017.

ABC Bearings Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on May 24, 2017, inter alia to, consider the following; 1. Consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31, 2017; and 2. Consider recommendation of final dividend, if any, for the financial year 2016-17. In view of the aforesaid Board meeting, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company will remain closed from May 16, 2017 to May 26, 2017 (both days inclusive) for all its designated person(s) and their immediate relativesSource : BSE

