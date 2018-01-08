ABC Bearings' board meeting on January 15, 2018

Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 15th January, 2018, at Mumbai, inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2017.
The Trading Window in respect of equity shares of the Company will remain closed from 8th January, 2018 to 17th January, 2018(both days inclusive).
