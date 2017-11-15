App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessAnnouncements
Nov 13, 2017 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Abbott India - Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose a text of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2017, approved by the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Monday, November 13, 2017 along with the Limited Review Report issued b

 
 
Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose a text of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2017, approved by the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on Monday, November 13, 2017 along with the Limited Review Report issued by S R B C & CO. LLP, Statutory Auditors of the Company.

The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11.00 am and concluded at 12.30 pm.
Source : BSE
