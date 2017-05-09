Abbott India to consider final dividend

Abbott India Ltd has informed BSE that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on May 19, 2017, inter alia:1. To consider and approve the text of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017, along with the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon as required under Regulation 33 of the said Regulations.2. To consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on March 31, 2017.3. To recommend final dividend.Further, in terms of Abbott India Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed from May 12, 2017 to May 21, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE