Abbott India's board meeting on May 19, 2017

Pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) (a) and (e) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, May 19, 2017 interalia, for the following: 1.To consider and approve the text of Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and year ended on March 31, 2017, along with the Audit Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon as required under Regulation 33 of the said Regulations. 2.To consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended on March 31, 2017. 3.To recommend final dividend. Further please note that in terms of Abbott India Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Insiders, the Trading Window of the Company shall remain closed from Friday, May 12, 2017 to Sunday, May 21, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE