ABB India to consider Q4 results on February 08, 2018

ABB India Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company will be held on February 08, 2018, inter alia, to consider the Annual Audited Accounts for the financial year ended December 31, 2017 (Q4), and recommendation of dividend, if any.The Board will also take on record the audited financial results of the Company for the 4th Quarter ended December 31, 2017.Further, as per the Company's code of conduct for prohibition of insider trading, the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company closed for all directors/officers/designated employees of the Company from December 15, 2017 upto February 10, 2018 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE