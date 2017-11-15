Aayush Food and Herbs' board meeting on November 22, 2017

Intimation of Board meeting to be held on 22nd day of November, 2017 to consider and approve, interalia, the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2017.

Aayush Food is in the Pharmaceuticals sector. The current market capitalisation stands at Rs 13.66 crore.

The company management includes Pallavi Mittal - Managing Director, Atul Kumar Chaturvedi - Director, Pawan Kumar Singh - Director, Rajesh Goel - Director, Reema Aggarwal - Director.

It is listed on the BSE with a BSE Code of 539528.

Its Registered office is at G-321, Chirag Delhi, , New Delhi,Delhi - 110017.

Their Registrars are Beetal Financial & Computer Services (P) LtdSource : BSE