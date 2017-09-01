Sep 01, 2017 01:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Aaswa Trading's AGM on September 28, 2017
We enclose herewith the Notice along with the e-voting instructions slip of the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday, 28th September, 2017. The aforesaid have also been sent to all eligible shareholders along with Annual Report and the same is also available on the website of the Company at www.aaswatrading.in.Source : BSE