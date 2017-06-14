App
Jun 14, 2017 12:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aarvee Denim restarts manufacturing operations at Ahmedabad unit

In continuous to our earlier letter dated 8th June, 2017, we are pleased to inform that manufacturing operations at our unit situated at 188/2, Ranipur Village, Opp. CNI Church, Narol, Ahmedabad has re-started from 13th June, 2017 in evening.

You are requested to take note of the same pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
Source : BSE

