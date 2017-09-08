Sep 08, 2017 01:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Aarvee Denim: Outcome of AGM
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we herewith submit the proceedings / outcome of 28th Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 8th September, 2017.
Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we herewith submit the proceedings / outcome of 28th Annual General Meeting held on Friday, 8th September, 2017
Kindly take this to your records.
Source : BSE
Kindly take this to your records.
Source : BSE