Sep 07, 2017 02:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
AARV Infratel's AGM on September 29, 2017
Notice is hereby given that the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Members of 'Aarv Infratel Limited ( formerly known as Nylofils India Limited)' will be held on Friday, the 29th day of September, 2017 at 9.30 a.m. at Plot No.78,Sai Durga Enclave,Agrahara Village Kogilu,Yelahanaka. Bangalore Karnataka 560064
Notice is hereby given that the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Members of 'Aarv Infratel Limited ( formerly known as Nylofils India Limited)' will be held on Friday, the 29th day of September, 2017 at 9.30 a.m. at Plot No.78,Sai Durga Enclave,Agrahara Village Kogilu,Yelahanaka. Bangalore Karnataka 560064Source : BSE