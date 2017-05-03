Aarti Ind's board meeting held on May 19, 2017

With reference to the earlier announcement dated April 28, 2017, the Board Meeting of the Company which was scheduled to be held on May 12, 2017, stands postponed and is rescheduled on May 19, 2017.Aarti Industries Ltd has now informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will now be held on May 19, 2017, inter alia, to:1. Consider, approve and take on record Audited financial results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2017.2. Consider and recommend final dividend, if any.Further, the Company informs that the Trading Window of the Company, in terms of SEBI [Prohibition of Insider Trading] Regulations, 2015, shall remain closed from May 04, 2017 to May 21, 2017 for the aforesaid purpose.Source : BSE