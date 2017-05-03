May 03, 2017 06:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Aarti Ind's board meeting on May 19, 2017
The Board Meeting of the Company which was scheduled to be held on 12th May, 2017, stands postponed and is rescheduled on 19th May, 2017 inter-alia to: 1. Consider, approve and take on record Audited financial results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2017 2. Consider and recommend final dividend, if any.Source : BSE