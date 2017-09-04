Sep 04, 2017 09:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Aarti Industries' AGM on September 27, 2017
34th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the members of the Company will be held on Wednesday, 27th September, 2017 at 11.00 a.m. at Plot Nos. 806, 807, G.I.D.C. Estate, Phase III, Vapi – 396 195, Dist. Valsad, Gujarat.
