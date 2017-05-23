Aarti Drugs: Outcome of board meeting

Pursuant to Regulation 33 and Regulation 30 read with Para A of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we inform you that the Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. Tuesday, 23rd May, 2017 had inter-alia considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter & Year ended 31st March, 2017.Source : BSE