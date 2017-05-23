May 23, 2017 04:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Aarti Drugs recommends final dividend
Aarti Drugs Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 23, 2017, inter alia, have recommended final Dividend of Rs. 1.00/- per Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each (10 percent) amounting to Rs. 2,38,57,100/- for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
