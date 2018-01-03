App
Jan 03, 2018 09:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aarti Drugs' board meeting on January 8, 2018.

In compliance with Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 8th January, 2018, to consider inter alia, proposal of buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company including matters related/inciden

 
 
In compliance with Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that a meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 8th January, 2018, to consider inter alia, proposal of buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the Company including matters related/incidental thereto.Source : BSE
tags #Announcements

