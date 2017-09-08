Sep 08, 2017 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Aarey Drugs commences production of Mefanamic acid
The company has commenced production of new line of product i.e. Mefanamic Acid and has confirmed order for the same from its customers up till October, 2017.
Also the company has already received orders for Mono Methyl Urea /DiMethyl Urea upto October 2017.
Source : BSE
