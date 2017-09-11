Sep 11, 2017 08:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Aananda Lakshmi Spinning Mills' AGM on September 29, 2017
This is to inform that 4th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Friday, 29th day of September, 2017 at 9.00 A.M at Sri Raja Rajeshwari Gardens, Survey No. 26, Sikh Village, Near Diamond Point Hotel, Secunderabad - 500009.
