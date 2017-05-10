May 10, 2017 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
8K Miles Software Services: Outcome of board meeting
Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31,2017, recommended dividend of Rs.7/- per equity share (face value-Rs.5) and consider stock option to the employees of the company and its subsidiaries.
