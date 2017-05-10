May 10, 2017 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
8K Miles Software Services recommends dividend
8K Miles Software Services Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 10, 2017, have approved the declaration of Dividend of Rs. 7/- per equity share of face value Rs.5 each for the year ended March 31, 2017.
