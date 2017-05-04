May 03, 2017 10:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
8K Miles Soft board meeting on May 10, 2017
To consider the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend declaration of dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2017.
To consider the audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2017 and to recommend declaration of dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2017Source : BSE