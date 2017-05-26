3M India: Outcome of board meeting

Sirs, Madam,Sub: Corporate AnnouncementRef: Sch. III (Reg. 30), Part A-7 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015This is to inform you that at the meeting held on May 26, 2017, the Board:1.Appointed Mr. Jong-Ho Lee (DIN - 06720950) as Additional Director of the Company categorized as Non-Executive Director from May 26, 2017, subject to the approval of the Members of the Company at their meeting to be held on August 10, 2017. He is not related to any other Directors of the Company. A brief profile of Mr. Jong-Ho Lee is enclosed below as Annexure-1.2.Accepted the resignation of Mr. Manuel B Pardo, as Director of the Company from the conclusion of the Board Meeting due to his appointment as Director-International Finance for Industrial Business in St. Paul, USA.3.Reconstituted the Audit Committee.4.The 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company will be held on Thursday, August 10, 2017.Please bring the above to the notice of your members.Source : BSE