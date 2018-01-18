3M India to consider December quarter results on February 2, 2018

Sub: Reg.29 (1) (a)-SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015Pursuant to Reg. 29(1) (a) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we hereby give Notice that a Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Friday, February 2, 2018, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine months ended December 31, 2017.Kindly bring this to the notice of the members of the Stock Exchange.Source : BSE