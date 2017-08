21st Century Management's board meeting on September 8, 2017

PURSUANT TO REGULATION29 READ WITH REGULATION 47 OF SEBI (LODR) REGULATIONS,2015 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT BOARD MEETING WILL BE HELD ON FRIDAY THE 8TH SEPTEMBER 2017 AT 3.00 PM AT THE CORPORATE OFFICE OF THE COMPANY AT SEWREE-WEST, MUMBAI -400015 TO CONSIDER THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2017.Source : BSE