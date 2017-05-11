App
May 11, 2017 11:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

21st Century Management's board meeting on May 18, 2017

we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 18th May 2017 at 4.00 p.m., at the Corporate Office at Grease House, Zakaria Bunder Road, Sewri -West, Mumbai - 400 015 to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31ST March 2017.

21st Century Management's board meeting on May 18, 2017
Pursuant to Regulation 29 read with Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015, we hereby inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 18th May 2017 at 4.00 p.m., at the Corporate Office at Grease House, Zakaria Bunder Road, Sewri -West, Mumbai - 400 015 to consider and approve the Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31ST MARCH 2017.

