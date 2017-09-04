20 Microns: Outcome of board meeting

In terms of the provisions of the SEBI [Listing Obligations & Disclosures Requirements] Regulations, 2015, please be informed that at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today i.e. 04.09.2017 inter-alia, the Board APPROVED- Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2017 &- To invest in the entire issued, subscribed & paid-up share capital of Silicate Minerals [India] Private Limited and making the same as Company's Wholly-owned Subsidiary.Source : BSE