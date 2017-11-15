20 Microns to consider interim dividend

20 Microns Ltd has informed BSE that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on November 22, 2017, inter alia :1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter/Half Year ended on September 30, 2017.2. To consider declaration of Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2017-18.?3. Subject to the approval of the Board, to fix up the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of the shareholders for the payment of Interim Dividend on the equity shares for the Financial Year 2017-18.4. To consider the proposal to set up a subsidiary by way of formation of a joint stock Company at VIETNAM & to give authority for finalizing and entering into Joint Venture Agreement with Vietnam Company.5. In accordance with SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 read with Company's Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading by insiders, the "Trading Window" for dealing in the Equity Shares of the Company shall remain closed from November 14, 2017 to November 24, 2017 (both days inclusive).Source : BSE