Aug 28, 2017 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
20 Microns' board meeting on September 4, 2017
The Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, the 4th day of September, 2017, inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2017
