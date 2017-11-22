20 Microns declares interim dividend

20 Microns Ltd has informed BSE that at the Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on November 22, 2017 has approved Interim Dividend for the Financial Year 2017-18 of Re. 0.40 (Forty Paise Only) per share i.e. 8 percent on the equity shares of the Company of the face value of Rs. 5/- each fully paid up.Source : BSE