Animation content company Cosmos-Maya now eyes global market

Focused on the development of original animated content after Emerald Media acquired a controlling stake in Cosmos-Maya, the company is now eyeing the global market.

According to the company's founder and Managing Director Ketan Mehta, Cosmos-Maya is now poised for a global 360-degree approach and monetise its brands through content, media, marketing, distribution, licensing and retail targeting kids across the world.

“Through the capital infused, the company intends to develop international projects while leveraging the media relationships of Emerald to expand its global footprint,” he said.

The company is also working on three international co-productions. Cosmos Maya is working with French animator Olivier Jean Marie for Captain Cactus, German film director Gerhard Hahn for Ganesha and with Italy's Rai TV and Studio Camepdelli for their third co-production Atchoo.

“Alongside increasing our reach globally, we are looking at increasing our capacity and around 30% of available funds has been kept aside for the same,” Mehta added.

Besides being the creators of the famous series Motu Patlu, the company has produced 1000+ half-hour segments of animated content like Shiva, Eena Meena Deeka, Kisna, ViR - The Robot Boy, Guru Aur Bhole, Chacha Bhatija, Tik Tak Tail and Selfie with Bajrangi. The studio presently produces around 600 minutes (30 half hours) of animation on a monthly basis.

The company that has close to 30% market share presently and a consistent 20% year on year growth through the last half decade is also planning to invest heavily in engaging newer technologies in their production.

That’s not all though. Putting to use Emerald Media’s strong understanding of the entertainment, broadcast and OTT space, Cosmos-Maya will also be looking at an opportunity of brand expansion and merchandising for its properties. Merchandising for popular characters like Motu Patlu and ViR-the robot boy are also slated to start soon.