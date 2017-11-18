App
Nov 17, 2017 10:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Anand Rajeshwar Baiwar takes charge as Sebi executive director

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had also promoted two senior employees -- Amarjeet Singh and Nagendraa Parakh -- as executive directors in July.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

arkets regulator Sebi today said Anand Rajeshwar Baiwar has taken charge as an executive director.

An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the 1990 batch, Baiwar assumed office on November 16.

"He (Baiwar) will look after the investigation department and division of foreign portfolio investors and custodians," Sebi said in a release.

Prior to this assignment, he was working as an income tax commissioner in Kolkata.

A graduate in engineering as well as law, Baiwar holds Post Graduate Diploma in Management from IIM, Bangalore and is also a chartered financial analyst from ICFAI, Hyderabad.

In October, Sujit Prasad took charge as an executive director.

Other executive directors are P K Nagpal, S Ravindran, S V Murali Dhar Rao, S K Mohanty and Ananta Barua, as per the regulator's website.

