Amul, MobiKwik tie up to offer digital payment at Amul outlets

Mobile wallet company MobiKwik, today announced its tie up with Amul to help customers pay digitally at all their retail outlets.
Dec 21, 2016, 02.57 PM | Source: PTI

It expects that this will lead to about 20 percent of transactions at the store to go digital, a joint statement said.

Amul has over 7,000 outlets and retails at over three lakh Multi brand outlets, presently.

"In today's less cash economy, through this pan-India initiative we shall be accepting payments with MobiKwik wallet, from our millions of consumers to our more than three lakh retailers and 7,000 dealers of milk and dairy products," R S Sodhi, Managing Director of Amul said.

"This will help us provide remunerative and quick returns to our 3.6 millions farmers or milk producers whose livelihood depends upon the sale of milk to the Amul cooperative structure," he added.

MobiKwik aims to make inroads into the the Rs 80,000 crore organised dairy market, through this initiative.

Mobikwik was among the first companies to launch a mobile wallet in the country in 2009.

Within November, the company claims that it has added 1,50,000 retailers to its network and has a network reach of over 2,50,000 retailers in India.

