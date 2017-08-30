Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lux innerwear, charges Rs 6-10 crore

Moneycontrol News

Soon, you may see the Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan telling you “Andar ki Baat” about Lux innerwear. The company has roped in the veteran actor as its new brand ambassador for Lux Venus and Lux Cott’swool.

Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly charged 6-10 crore as endorsement fees.

Lux will start the campaign featuring Bachchan from February, next year. The extensive campaign, planned by Soho Square India's Anuraag Khandelwal, will include aggressive advertisements across television, online, print and out-of-home media, reported The Economic Times.

The advertising agency will put up hoardings of Amitabh Bachchan sporting Lux Venus and Cott’s wool in major cities across India. It will be followed by aggressive print advertisement. The agency will also release TV Commercials which will be aired on major news channels, movie and music channels, the ET report said.

"These brands are liked by people of all demographics, similar to Bachchan's iconic legacy as an actor. The brand appeal synergises with his personality. With this association, we hope to reach a wider market pan India," said Ashok Todi, chairman of Lux Industries.

Lux also has endorsement contracts with actor Varun Dhawan for Lux Cozi and Parineeti Chopra for Lyra leggings.