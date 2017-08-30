App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Aug 30, 2017 11:30 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lux innerwear, charges Rs 6-10 crore

Lux also has endorsement contracts with actor Varun Dhawan for Lux Cozi and Parineeti Chopra for Lyra leggings

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lux innerwear, charges Rs 6-10 crore

Moneycontrol News

Soon, you may see the Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan telling you “Andar ki Baat” about Lux innerwear. The company has roped in the veteran actor as its new brand ambassador for Lux Venus and Lux Cott’swool.

Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly charged 6-10 crore as endorsement fees.

Lux will start the campaign featuring Bachchan from February, next year. The extensive campaign, planned by Soho Square India's Anuraag Khandelwal, will include aggressive advertisements across television, online, print and out-of-home media, reported The Economic Times.

The advertising agency will put up hoardings of Amitabh Bachchan sporting Lux Venus and Cott’s wool in major cities across India. It will be followed by aggressive print advertisement. The agency will also release TV Commercials which will be aired on major news channels, movie and music channels, the ET report said.

"These brands are liked by people of all demographics, similar to Bachchan's iconic legacy as an actor. The brand appeal synergises with his personality. With this association, we hope to reach a wider market pan India," said Ashok Todi, chairman of Lux Industries.

Lux also has endorsement contracts with actor Varun Dhawan for Lux Cozi and Parineeti Chopra for Lyra leggings.

tags #Business #Companies #LUx

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.