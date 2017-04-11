App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 10, 2017 08:18 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amit Shah told me to go to Goa and form government: Nitin Gadkari

The BJP won 13 seats in the keenly-contested elections, eight less than its 2012 tally. The party, though finished second after the opposition Congress (17), cobbled up an alliance with various local outfits and Independents.

Amit Shah told me to go to Goa and form government: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said it was BJP chief Amit Shah, who asked him to go to Goa and form the government there.

The BJP won 13 seats in the keenly-contested elections, eight less than its 2012 tally. The party, though finished second after the opposition Congress (17), cobbled up an alliance with various local outfits and Independents.

Eventually, the BJP successfully proved its majority in the 40-member House under Manohar Parrikar.

"Amit Shah is a real architect behind forming the BJP-led government in Goa. After knowing the results, which saw BJP winning 13 seats, I thought it was difficult to form the government," Gadkari said at a rally organised to felicitate the BJP chief.

But Amitji told me to go to Goa and form the government, the Union Shipping Minister added.

In a veiled attack on Congress leaders, he said "There are some Congress leaders who are yet to cope up with the shock that the BJP has formed a government in Goa."

Narrating the events which unfolded on the intervening night of March 11-12, Gadkari said that it was very difficult for the friends of Parrikar to let him give away the position of Defence Minister, which is more crucial as compared to the chief minister.

"Parrikar had created a niche for himself while serving as a Defence Minister. The decisions like surgical strike were historical. His friends like me did not want him to quit the union Cabinet," Gadkari said.

He said during his meeting with the other parties whose support was required to form Goa government, everyone unanimously demanded that Parrikar should head the government.

"When I asked Parrikar about his decision, he said he will abide by whatever directions the party will give," Gadkari said, adding that in the evening, we staked claim to form the government.

The minister also said that the BJP has not done anything unconstitutional or illegal by forming the government though it did not secure a majority.

"The party or coalition which has majority number with it can form the government and we had it (the numbers)," he added.

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #Nitin Gadkari #Politics #Union Minister

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.