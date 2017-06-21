Amid the hiring race in the US, IT companies take resort to poaching

Moneycontrol News

Poaching and hiring each other’s employees is not new among the IT companies. However, in the wake of increased protectionism by Trump administration, the practice has become fierce.

Leading the poaching war is the Bengaluru-based Infosys which has hired more than half of its 150 top-paid executives from rival companies’ camps in the fiscal year ended in March.

The Indian IT giant poached 13 executives from Capgemini, 12 from Cognizant, eight executives each from Wipro, Accenture and IBM, and five from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). Rest of the executives were from HCL Technologies, Zensar, Tech Mahindra and ITC Infotech, according to a report in the Economic Times.

Infosys is planning to hire 10,000 employees in the US over the next two years as the Trump administration is serious about clamping down on H1B visa, the staple visa type used by IT companies for immigration.

Companies are also hiring from campuses in the US. The report quoted Debashis Chatterjee, president, digital systems and technology, at Cognizant, as saying that the company is hiring technology and management from dozens of US campuses in addition to the talent acquisition from rivals and their customer organisation. Cognizant had hired 4,000 employees in the US in 2016.

An executive from TCS, however, declined that there was any big move underway to bring in talent from rivals.