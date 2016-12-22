Dec 22, 2016, 06.20 PM | Source: PTI
Using Amazon Pantry, customers can shop for over 5,000 everyday essentials from over 250 brands of groceries and household products, Amazon said in a release.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Amazon.in expands grocery, household service to 6 more cities
Using Amazon Pantry, customers can shop for over 5,000 everyday essentials from over 250 brands of groceries and household products, Amazon said in a release.
|
The company had launched the program in Hyderabad and Bengaluru earlier this quarter.
Using Amazon Pantry, customers can shop for over 5,000 everyday essentials from over 250 brands of groceries and household products, Amazon said in a release.
It said the store offers essentials ranging across staples, including regional brands specific for the relevant cities, categories like snack foods and biscuits to home needs like detergents and shampoo; child care products such as diapers and baby food to even pet products.
All pantry orders are shipped in special Pantry Boxes from Amazon warehouses near cities so that customers can get their delivery the very next day, the release added.
"We are optimistic about delighting our customers in these cities with the convenience, ease and the fast delivery that Amazon Pantry offers," Amazon India Director Category Management FMCG Saurabh Srivastava said.