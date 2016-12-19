Amazon.in expands 2-hr grocery delivery service to Del, Mumbai

Dec 19, 2016, 09.47 PM | Source: PTI

Amazon.in expands 2-hr grocery delivery service to Del, Mumbai
E-commerce major Amazon.in today expanded its 2-hour grocery delivery service AmazonNow to Delhi and Mumbai.

Using 'AmazonNow', customers can shop for over 5,000 everyday essentials including fresh fruits, vegetables as well as frozen food items from local stores like Hypercity, Spar, Modern Bazaar, Easy Day, BigBazaar, SRS and my247market.com, Amazon.in said in a statement.

The products will be delivered to the customers' doorstep within two hours or at a pre-scheduled time, it added.

Customers can download the AmazonNow Android app from the Play Store and enter their local PIN code to shop.

"AmazonNow has witnessed an amazing uptake by customers in Bengaluru. The positive response prompted us to expand to Delhi and Mumbai, to be able to service our customers in these cities too and enable them to shop for their everyday essentials...and get them delivered within two-four hours," Amazon India Category Leader Saurabh Srivastava said.

AmazonNow offers free delivery for baskets above Rs 350, while for deliveries lower than Rs 350, a delivery charge of Rs 29 for scheduled delivery and Rs 49 for express delivery will be charged.

However, as part of a launch promotion in the two cities, Amazon.in will not charge any delivery fee for the orders as of now.

Amazon.in expands 2-hr grocery delivery service to Del, Mumbai
