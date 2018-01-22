App
Jan 22, 2018 12:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Amazon to open first cashierless shop to public on Monday

The American group unveiled the concept for its cashierless "Amazon Go" shop just over a year ago, saying the 170 square meters store would initially offer grocery products to its own employees before being opened to the public.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Online giant Amazon today plans to open a convenience store in Seattle where hungry customers will be able to grab sandwiches and go, without having to wait in line or use a checkout.

Early testing however revealed bugs, leading to a delay.

Early testing however revealed bugs, leading to a delay.

In a message yesterday on its website, Amazon said it had created "the world's most advanced shopping technology so you never have to wait in line."

But if the rollout has taken some time, it's now ready to Go.

People armed with the app are able to pick up items as they roam the store and place them directly in their bags -- without the need for shopping carts or baskets.

Instead, items are automatically added onto a customer's online account when they're removed from a shelf, or taken off if the item is put back.

The system relies on a mix of cameras, sensors and artificial intelligence, according to Amazon.

