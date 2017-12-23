App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 22, 2017 09:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Amazon to heat up Indian smartphone market with 10.or

The smartphones, first of which goes on sale on January 5, will be launched under the company's 'Crafted for Amazon' programme, it said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Amazon India hiring over 1,000 employees
Amazon India hiring over 1,000 employees

US-based online retailer Amazon will bring in a range of smartphones to the Indian market under 10.or (pronounced Tenor) to take on homegrown rival, Flipkart.

The smartphones, first of which goes on sale on January 5, will be launched under the company's 'Crafted for Amazon' programme, it said in a statement.

Explaining the programme, Amazon.in said it shares customer insights with OEM partners. These partners then design and manufacture products as per industry leading quality and reliability standards.

Amazon provides go-to-market support for these products, it added.

related news

The first device -- 10.or D series smartphone features 5.2 inch screen and 3,500 mAH battery. It will be priced Rs 4,999 onwards

The Crafted for Amazon program will also include fashion brands like Myx, Symbol, and the Home & Kitchen brand Solimo.

"Crafted for Amazon program seeks to look for selection gaps and introduce more products to cater to local customer demand," Amazon.in said.

All 10.or D phones will be manufactured in India, with only the first set of units made in China, the statement said.

"The promise of 10.or is to combine world-class manufacturing with marketing insights and a convenient, trusted shopping experience from Amazon," Noor Patel, Director – Category Management, Amazon India said.

In November, Flipkart had launched its Billion Capture+ brand of smartphones.

Smartphone is one of the biggest categories in which Amazon and Flipkart are at loggerheads for leadership in the booming Indian e-commerce market.

tags #Amazon #Business #Companies

most popular

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

These 6 fundamentally strong companies gave over 1000% return in last 10 years

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Has Santa-Claus rally come to a halt? 3 stocks which could give up to 8% return

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Plenty of stocks in market which can give up to 20% CAGR return for next 3-5 years

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.