Amazon to enable entrepreneurs in Mumbai to go global

Global e-commerce company Amazon will conduct a workshop for small and medium businesses in the city on Friday, to focus on the company's global selling programme and educate sellers on enhancing business.

The workshop targets entrepreneurs, small and medium enterprises and manufacturers to sell their products to consumers across the globe.

Modules educating SMBs on the global opportunity, brand building, documentation, listing methodology and Amazon services such as Fulfilment by Amazon and Sponsored Ads will be covered in the workshop. It is expected to be attended by close to hundred SMBs.

"Amazon's global selling programme helps Indian businesses take their 'Made in India' products to millions of active customers across the globe through 10 global Amazon marketplaces. We launched with a few hundred sellers in May 2015 and have over 20,000 sellers today from India selling over 45 million products," Abhijit Kamra, Head - Global Selling, Amazon India said.

To smoothen the selling experience for SMBs, Amazon offers fulfillment services that allow them to focus on the product and pricing, offers to image and cataloguing support to sellers.

Amazon also has supporting content on its website on different international tax and customs processes to help sellers understand the processes clearly.

Furthermore, through its various spike sale events, Amazon provides a lucrative platform for Indian sellers to engage with global audiences.

Amazon’s global teams also help sellers understand the demand patterns in various countries, and gives guidance on how sellers can improve discoverability of their products on each marketplace.

Apart from independent sellers, Amazon has also enabled several brands to go global.