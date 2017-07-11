Amazon Prime Day ends tonight: Hurry up to grab these best deals

Moneycontrol News

With the more than half its 30-hour-duration past, Amazon's Prime Day sale is still on for a variety of high-end gadgets and its lightning deal offers.

The sale is the first of its kind by Amazon in India. It is exclusive to Amazon Prime members only.One must not get caught up in the paralysis of Analysis as each product on the Prime Day catalogue comes with its own timer that shows the validity for the product and its deal.

Here are some of the top deals on the sale, which ends at midnight:

1. Apple iPhone 7 32GB: The iPhone 7 with 32GB storage is down to Rs 47,699 from Rs 56,200. The phone, known for its stellar images,comes with a 12Mega Pixel camera and a 7 Mega Pixel front-facing camera with a 4.7-inch Retina display and is powered by Apple's A10 chip.

2. Apple iPhone 6s 32GB: Priced down to Rs 39,000 from Rs 46,900 for Prime Day sale, comes with 12 Mega Pixel camera, 4K video recording, flash and 5MP front camera, a 4.7-inch Retina display and is powered by Apple's A 9 chip

3. Apple iPhone 6 32GB: is priced down to Rs 24,999 from Rs 27,499 The phone comes with a 8 Mega Pixel camera and a 1.2 Mega Pixel front-facing camera with a 4.7 display and is powered by Apple's A 8 chip.

4. Apple iPhone SE 16GB: Its price has come down to Rs 19,999 for the Prime Sale. The SE has 4-inch Retina display,12 Mega Pixel rear camera and a 1.2Mega Pixel front-facing camera. It sports Apple's A9 chip and supports single nano SIM.

5. Google Pixel: The premium phone by Google is available for Rs. 38,999 in the Amazon sale, against the regular price tag of Rs. 44,000. It comes with a 5-inch full-HD screen, Android 7.1 Nougat software, 12.3-megapixel rear camera, Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM, and 2770mAh battery.

6. Honor 6X: The Honor 6X 32GB is down to Rs 10,999 from Rs 11,999 for the Prime Day sale. With a 5.5 inch full-HD display, and a 12Mega Pixel+2 Mega Pixel dual-lens camera for the back along with an 8Mega Pixel front-facing camera. It runs Android 6.0.1, upgradable to 7.0 (Nougat) and has a 3340 mAh battery.

7. Motorola G 5 Plus: Priced for Prime Day at Rs 15,999 with a Rs 1000 discount. The phone comes with a 5.2 inch display and a 12 Mega Pixel rear camera and a 5 Mega Pixel camera at the front. It comes with a 4 GB RAM that runs on Snapdragon 625 processor.An Android 7.0 (Nougat) runs the OS with 3000 mAh battery, which is a strong contender in the mid-range smartphones.

8. Flag-ship killer OnePlus has to offer the OnePlus 3T at Rs 27,999 on Prime day —a valuable price point a discount of Rs 2000. It offers a Snapdragon 821 processor, 6GB RAM, with 3400 mAh battery. and 64GB of storage space .It is one of the very few phones to offer a 16MEGA PIXEL rear and a 16 Mega Pixel front camera.

9. Amazon Fire TV Stick with Voice Remote / Streaming Media Player : Priced at Rs 3,999, for Prime Day the device allows users to stream movies, TV shows and songs from Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Netflix, Gaana and many others

10. Kindle Discounts: For its e-book reading device Kindle, Amazon is offering 20 percent discount on Kindle’s Starter packs with the one for Kindle Paper white costing around Rs 9,499, in addition to a discount of Rs 2,500 stashed across purchase of any of the Kindle devices. Kindle Unlimited, a reading subscription for Kindle readers, is also having a 41 percent discount on the existing price apart from a Rs 400 Amazon Pay cashback.

11. Lenovo Ideapad: Priced at Rs 39,990, from Rs 46,990.With a 14-inch screen, 7th Gen i5-7200U, 4GB RAM, 1 TB storage with 5400 rpm hard drive. Fully backed with Windows 10 and pre-loaded with MS Office

12. The Fitbit Smart Fitness watch series offers anywhere between Rs 6000 (Fitbit Charge 2 and Alta HR) to Rs 8000 (blaze) discounts.