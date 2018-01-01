App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 01, 2018 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Amazon likely to invest in Acko General Insurance soon

Not only will Amazon will invest close to Rs 100 crore but the retail giant will also develop financial products along with Acko which will also act as distributor of those products.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Amazon India hiring over 1,000 employees
Amazon India hiring over 1,000 employees

Amazon is now looking at investing in insurance sector. It is in final stages of a deal to invest in Acko — an online-only insurance startup, reported The Times of India.

According to sources close to the deal, not only will Amazon invest close to Rs 100 crore but the retail giant will also develop financial products along with Acko which will also act as distributor of those products.

Acko General Insurance, a subsidiary of Acko Technologies has been on a fund raising bout and had raised Rs 200 crore separately in May 2017.

Amazon is the second company with which Acko held discussions. Acko had previously been in talks with Flipkart for an investment. However, the discussions didn’t yield any result, which is when talks with Amazon commenced.

related news

"They were engaged with both Amazon and Flipkart for the past few months for an investment. But with Amazon putting in a term sheet, the deal is likely to close soon with them," a source said.

Once the deal goes through Amazon will start selling its own financial products on its website.

Earlier in 2017, Acko Technologies had received an in-principle clearance from the regulator to launch Acko General Insurance. Others who are backing the company include Catamaran Ventures owned by Narayan Murthy, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Hemendra Kothari of DSP Blackrock, Accel Partners and SAIF Partners.

tags #Business #Companies #insurance

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.