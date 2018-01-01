Amazon likely to invest in Acko General Insurance soon

Amazon is now looking at investing in insurance sector. It is in final stages of a deal to invest in Acko — an online-only insurance startup, reported The Times of India.

According to sources close to the deal, not only will Amazon invest close to Rs 100 crore but the retail giant will also develop financial products along with Acko which will also act as distributor of those products.

Acko General Insurance, a subsidiary of Acko Technologies has been on a fund raising bout and had raised Rs 200 crore separately in May 2017.

Amazon is the second company with which Acko held discussions. Acko had previously been in talks with Flipkart for an investment. However, the discussions didn’t yield any result, which is when talks with Amazon commenced.

"They were engaged with both Amazon and Flipkart for the past few months for an investment. But with Amazon putting in a term sheet, the deal is likely to close soon with them," a source said.

Once the deal goes through Amazon will start selling its own financial products on its website.

Earlier in 2017, Acko Technologies had received an in-principle clearance from the regulator to launch Acko General Insurance. Others who are backing the company include Catamaran Ventures owned by Narayan Murthy, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Hemendra Kothari of DSP Blackrock, Accel Partners and SAIF Partners.